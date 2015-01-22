COLOMBO Jan 22 Sri Lanka's new government will
lose 65.5 billion rupees ($500 million) in revenues after it cut
fuel taxes, the island nation's power and energy minister said
on Thursday.
The government, which came into power after a Jan. 8
presidential poll, cut fuel prices by up to 22 percent with
effect from Thursday following a promise by incoming president
Maithripala Sirisena to reduce fuel taxes.
Sirisena had promised to fight corruption and reduce the
cost of living in the 100 days before a parliamentary election
due after April 23.
Power and Energy Minister Champika Ranawaka said the price
reduction will reduce government revenue by 65.5 billion rupees.
He said, however, that the government would stick to the 1.654
trillion rupee expenditure plans outlined in the previously
announced 2015 budget.
Former president Mahinda Rajapaksa's budget had aimed to
reduce the fiscal deficit to a 37-year low of 4.6 percent of GDP
in 2015. However, the new government has said Rajapaksa had
altered the macroeconomic numbers to show a rosy picture.
Economists have raised concerns over the new government's
commitment to populist policies without any new revenue
measures. Ranawaka said the new measures will be revealed in the
an interim budget scheduled for Jan. 29.
Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake told Reuters that the
revenue reduction would be managed with some 'innovative
measures' in the interim budget.
($1 = 131.8500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Toby Chopra)