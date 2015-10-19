COLOMBO Oct 19 Sri Lankan shares closed at
their lowest level in more than three months on Monday, falling
for a fifth straight session as investors awaited cues from
government policies and budget, brokers said.
The main stock index ended 0.05 percent, or 3.39
points, weaker at 7,017.35, its lowest close since July 13.
"There is no excitement. There is a lot of clutter regarding
what to expect from the budget," said Danushka Samarasinghe,
research head at Softlogic stockbrokers.
"The uncertainties have hit the market and created negative
sentiment," Samarasinghe said.
Analysts said investors were cautious ahead of Prime
Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's policy statement next month
outlining his government's economic priorities ahead of 2016
budget announcement scheduled in the third week of November.
Analysts said a government's move to implement a budget
proposal of a retrospective tax targeting corporate is the main
concern for investors.
Turnover stood at 1.2 billion rupees ($8.5 million),
compared with this year's daily average of 1.1 billion rupees.
Foreign investors were net sellers of 174.4 million rupees
worth of shares on Monday, extending the year to date net
foreign outflow to 2.91 billion rupees worth of equities.
Shares of Cargills (Ceylon) Plc fell 7.31 percent
while Sri Lanka Telecom Plc declined 1.66 percent,
dragging the main index.
($1 = 140.9000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand
Basu)