COLOMBO Oct 23 Sri Lankan shares rose for a
fourth straight session and closed at their highest in nearly
two weeks on Friday, but investors were cautious ahead of a key
policy statement by the government.
The main stock index ended 0.18 percent, or 12.64
points, firmer at 7,081.49, its highest close since Oct. 12.
Turnover was 1.08 billion rupees ($7.66 million), in line
with this year's daily average of 1.1 billion rupees.
"Most of the investors were on a wait-and-see mood," said
Dimantha Mathew, a research manager at First Capital Equities
(Pvt) Ltd, adding that the market advanced on "some speculative
buying" on illiquid shares.
"Investors are waiting for the policy statement and the
budget."
Foreign investors, who have been net sellers of 2.92 billion
rupees worth of equities so far this year, bought a net 4.25
million rupees worth shares on Friday.
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is expected announce the
economic policy in the first week of November, outlining the
government's economic priorities ahead of the 2016 budget
scheduled on Nov. 20, Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake has
said.
Analysts said a government move to implement a budget
proposal of a retrospective tax targeting corporate has dented
sentiment.
Shares of John Keells Holdings rose 0.29 percent,
while Asian Hotels and Properties Plc increased 4.67
percent.
($1 = 141.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)