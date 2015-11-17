COLOMBO Nov 17 Sri Lankan shares edged up on
Tuesday after five straight sessions of falls to a more than
four-month closing low in the previous session, led by large
caps on market talks that the government would lower corporate
taxes in the coming budget.
The main stock index ended 0.17 percent, or 11.97
points, firmer at 6,977.95, after posting its lowest close since
July 9 on Monday.
"It is too early to say whether the market will continue its
upward trend," said Dimantha Mathew, research manager at First
Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.
Brokers said investors are also waiting for policy direction
from the annual budget scheduled later this week.
Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake will present the 2016
budget in parliament on Friday. He has said the budget will be
"capital oriented".
Block deals pushed turnover to 1.47 billion rupees ($10.34
million) on Tuesday, the highest since Nov. 6, and well above
this year's daily average of 1.1 billion rupees.
Shares of Hemas Holdings Plc rose 3.54 percent,
Lanka ORIX Leasing Company Plc gained 3.83 percent and
Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc rose 1.19 percent.
Conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc gained 0.33
percent.
Foreign investors sold a net 89.8 million rupees worth of
shares on Tuesday, extending the year-to-date net foreign
outflow to 3.63 billion rupees worth of equities.
($1 = 142.2000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)