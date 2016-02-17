COLOMBO Feb 17 Sri Lankan shares fell for an
eight straight session on Wednesday, marking their lowest close
in about 22 months as rising domestic interest rates and global
economic worries dampened investor sentiment.
Sri Lanka's main stock index ended down 0.53 percent
at 6,220.82, its lowest close since April. 29, 2014. It has
fallen 2.87 percent in the last eight sessions to Wednesday.
"Things are not looking bright. Investor confidence is very
bad at the moment as they do not see a direction and the economy
is getting weaker day by day," said Dimantha Mathew, research
manager at First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.
The key index has fallen 9.8 percent this year through
Wednesday, amid a rise in market interest rates.
Yields on 91-day t-bills rose 13 basis points at a weekly
auction on Wednesday to a more than two-year high, signalling a
further rise in market interest rates. The central bank rejected
all bids at 182-day and the 364-day t-bill auctions which is
also at more than two-year highs.
Turnover was 425.6 million rupees ($3 million), less than
this year's daily average of 711 million rupees.
Foreign investors were net buyers of 91.9 million rupees
worth of shares on Wednesday. But they have sold a net 201.7
million rupees worth of shares so far this year.
Shares of Sri Lanka Telecom Plc fell 0.26 percent,
while Distillers Sri Lanka Plc lost 2.32 percent and
conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc declined 0.44
percent.
($1 = 144.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand
Basu)