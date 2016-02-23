COLOMBO Feb 23 Sri Lankan shares closed lower
on Tuesday, led by large caps, as investors shunned risky assets
in line with weaker global markets and after the country's
central bank raised interest rates last week.
The central bank on Friday raised its key policy interest
rates by 50 basis points from a record low, to prevent
demand-driven inflationary pressure, signalling a rise in the
local interest rates.
The recent recovery in riskier assets fizzled out on
Tuesday, with a fall in stocks, oil and the value of China's
yuan currency boosting investor demand for safer assets such as
the Japanese yen, government bonds and gold.
The stock markets were closed on Monday for a Buddhist
religious holiday.
The benchmark share index closed 0.35 percent weaker
at 6,228.99, hovering near its lowest close since April 2014
which it hit on Thursday. It has fallen around 10 percent this
year through Tuesday, amid a rise in market interest rates.
"Though there was an initial uptrend, invariably it came
down," said Dimantha Mathew, head of research at First Capital
Equities (Pvt) Ltd. "It may not be a shock fall as the rate hike
was expected. It'll be a gradual fall."
Yields on 91-day t-bills rose 13 basis points at a weekly
auction last Wednesday to a more-than-two-year high, signalling
a further rise in market interest rates.
Turnover was 605.2 million rupees ($4.20 million), less than
this year's daily average of 728.1 million rupees.
Foreign investors sold a net 94.9 million rupees worth of
shares on Tuesday, extending the net foreign outflow to 1.47
billion rupees worth equities so far this year.
Shares in Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc fell 2.35
percent, while Sri Lanka Telecom Plc fell 2.12
percent.
($1 = 144.1000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)