COLOMBO Feb 29 Sri Lankan shares fell to 22-month lows on Monday on low volume as rising market interest rates dampened market sentiment and forced some investors to shun risky assets.

Sri Lanka's benchmark share index closed 0.2 percent, or 12.17 points weaker at 6,191.81, the lowest close since April 29, 2014.

The index remained in the oversold territory for the fifth straight session, with the 14-day relative strength index at 27.170, Thomson Reuters data showed.

A level between 70 and 30 indicates the market is neutral.

"The market continued its slow downtrend and selling pressure is continuing," said Dimantha Mathew, head of research, First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd. "Investors are awaiting to see the local interest rates and a statement from IMF."

On Wednesday, 182-day and 364-day t-bill yields rose 50 to 55 basis points at a weekly auction to over two-year high, after the central bank raised key policy rates by 50 basis points from record lows.

Sri Lanka is in initial talks with the IMF about a loan amid concerns over pressures on its balance of payments, outflows from government bonds and a ballooning fiscal deficit.

Turnover was 443.9 million rupees ($3.08 million) on Monday, well below this year's daily average of 709.3 million rupees.

Foreign investors were net buyers for the second straight session. They bought 158.7 million rupees worth of shares on Monday.

Shares in Nestle Lanka Plc fell 1.88 percent, while Lion Brewery Plc slipped 5.77 percent. ($1 = 143.9000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)