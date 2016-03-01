COLOMBO, March 1 Sri Lankan shares fell more
than 1.2 percent to close at its lowest in nearly two years in
thin trade on Tuesday after Fitch Ratings downgraded the
country's rating, while rising market interest rates also
dampened market sentiment.
On Monday, Fitch downgraded Sri Lanka's Long-Term Foreign-
and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to B-plus from
BB-minus on increasing refinancing risks, significant debt
maturities, and weaker public finances.
Sri Lanka's benchmark share index closed 1.27 percent
lower, or down 78.41 points at 6,113.40, the lowest close since
April 11, 2014.
"It's a horrible day. Today market dipped mainly because of
the Fitch downgrading," said Yohan Samarakkody, head of
research, SC Securities (Pvt) Ltd.
"Rating of a country is one key area investors are looking
for. When it's downgraded, it's going to impact."
Investors are waiting for the country's negotiations with
the IMF for a loan to progress in order to gauge the direction
of the market, analysts said.
Sri Lanka is in initial talks with the IMF about a loan amid
concerns over pressures on its balance of payments, outflows
from government bonds and a ballooning fiscal deficit.
The index remained in the oversold territory for the sixth
straight session, with the 14-day relative strength index at
21.663, Thomson Reuters data showed.
A level between 70 and 30 indicates the market is neutral.
The 182-day and 364-day t-bill yields rose 50 to 55 basis
points last week to a more than two-year high, after the central
bank raised key policy rates by 50 basis points from record
lows.
Turnover was 566.9 million rupees ($3.94 million) on
Tuesday, below this year's daily average of 705.5 million
rupees.
Foreign investors were net buyers for the third straight
session, purchasing 14.5 million rupees worth of shares on
Tuesday.
Shares in Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc fell 2.99
percent, while Bukit Darah Plc fell 6.27 percent and
Carson Cumberbatch Plc fell 13.25 percent.
Conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc fell 0.88
percent.
($1 = 143.8000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)