COLOMBO, March 2 Sri Lankan shares fell for a
third straight session on Wednesday as a downgrade by Fitch
Ratings of some companies that hold dollar bonds hit investor
sentiment, traders said, days after the ratings agency
downgraded the country's sovereign rating.
Fitch downgraded the ratings of listed firms such as Sri
Lanka Telecom Plc, DFCC Bank Plc, and
People's Leasing and Finance Plc, while state-owned
Bank of Ceylon, National Savings Bank, Sri Lanka Airlines and
Sri Lanka Insurance also were brought down by a notch.
The action followed Fitch's downgrade of Sri Lanka's
sovereign rating to B-plus from BB-minus on Monday citing
increased refinancing risks, significant debt maturities, and
weaker public finances.
"The downgrading of institutions which hold dollar bonds are
more in line with the sovereign ratings revision," said Shiran
Fernando, an analyst at Colombo-based Frontier Research.
"This means foreign investor confidence will be reduced."
Sri Lanka's benchmark share index closed 0.57 percent
lower, or down 34.99 points, at 6,078.41, the lowest close
since April 10, 2014.
The index remained in oversold territory for the seventh
straight session, with the 14-day relative strength index at
19.741 on Wednesday, compared with Tuesday's 21.663, Thomson
Reuters data showed.
A level between 70 and 30 indicates the market is neutral.
Yields on treasury bills rose by 42-54 basis points at a
weekly auction on Wednesday to a more than two-year high.
Yields on t-bills have risen after the central bank
increased key policy rates by 50 basis points last month.
Turnover touched 1.35 billion rupees ($9.34 million) on
Wednesday, the highest since Feb. 19 and well above this year's
daily average of 721.5 million rupees.
Foreign investors were net buyers for the fourth straight
session, purchasing 114.6 million rupees worth of shares on
Wednesday.
Shares in conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc
fell 1.65 percent while Carson Cumberbatch Plc fell
4.54 percent and Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka Plc
ended 2.27 percent weaker.
($1 = 144.5000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)