COLOMBO, April 7 Sri Lankan shares rose for a
third straight session on Thursday to post their near seven-week
closing high, as retail investors bought beaten-down stocks,
though continued foreign outflows on worries over macroeconomic
stability weighed on sentiment.
Foreign investors offloaded a net 197.4 million rupees
($1.36 million) worth of equities, their sixth straight session
of selling, and extending the year-to-date outflows to 3.24
billion rupees.
The benchmark stock index ended 1.06 percent, or
65.08 points, higher at 6,230.19, its highest close since Feb.
19.
"It has been mainly retail buying. Retail investor interest
has been a bit high on fallen shares. They feel this is the best
price (at which) they can enter into the market," a stockbroker
said, asking not to be named.
Turnover was 804.04 million rupees, just above this year's
daily average of 791.1 million rupees.
Analysts, however, said investors are cautious about
macroeconomic uncertainty after a rating downgrade and unclear
capital gains tax.
Sri Lanka on Friday postponed a plan to reintroduce capital
gains tax by six months after the move threatened to dent
foreign investor sentiment.
Stockbrokers said the concern now is how the government is
going to impose the tax, rather than the tax itself.
Higher market interest rates and higher borrowing by the
island nation facing a balance-of-payments crisis have also
weighed on investor appetite for risky assets, dealers said.
The average weighted prime lending rate has risen 84 basis
points to 9.19 percent through Friday since Feb. 19, when
interest rates were increased by 50 basis points, central bank
data showed.
Investors preferred fixed interest rate-bearing assets over
shares due to a rise in interest rates.
Analysts and economists worry slower growth could reduce
corporate earnings of some listed firms.
Shares of conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc
jumped 1.27 percent, while Carson Cumberbatch Plc rose
0.85 percent and the country's biggest listed lender, Commercial
Bank of Ceylon Plc, gained 1.62 percent.
The market will see subdued trade in the coming days due to
the Sinhala-Tamil new year on April 13 and 14, traders said.
($1 = 145.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)