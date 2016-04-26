COLOMBO, April 26 Sri Lankan shares edged up on
Tuesday from its near two-week low hit in the previous session,
as investors turned cautious, ahead of an imminent loan deal
with the International Monetary Fund, and while awaiting cues
from the central bank on interest rates.
The central bank's April monetary policy announcement is
scheduled for later on Tuesday, and expectations are that the
bank would keep key interest rates steady, a Reuters poll
showed.
However, a surprise hike is not ruled out as five of 11
analysts expect the central bank to raise the policy rate and
keep government borrowing in check through tighter financing
conditions.
The central bank has tightened rates twice since December to
ease the pressure on a fragile rupee.
The benchmark stock index ended up 0.4 percent, or
25.76 points, at 6,405.29.
"A sudden retail buying which came in the latter part of the
day put some upward pressure on the market. We do not think it
can sustain with the high interest rates and also the poor
economic conditions," said Dimantha Mathew, head of research,
First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.
A visiting IMF mission said it expected to complete
negotiations with Sri Lanka for a three-year loan programme in
the next two weeks.
Foreign investors were net buyers of 96.8 million Sri Lankan
rupees ($665,063.55) worth of equities on Tuesday, but have been
net sellers of 2.95 billion rupees so far this year.
Turnover stood at 540.7 million rupees, less than this
year's daily average of around 776.3 million rupees.
Shares in conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc
rose 1.84 percent.
($1 = 145.5500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)