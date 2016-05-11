COLOMBO May 11 Sri Lankan shares rose for a
fifth straight session on Wednesday and posted their highest
close in four months, led by gains in diversified and beverage
stocks including Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc and Nestle
Lanka Plc.
However, the gains were capped as foreign investors
continued to sell and on concerns that the government's move to
increase the value added tax and impose new taxes, effective
from May 2, would hit the bottom lines of companies.
"Market was up on the positive sentiment from last few
days," said Dimantha Mathew, head of research, First Capital
Equities (Pvt) Ltd.
The benchmark stock index rose 0.36 percent to
6,661.45, its highest closing level since Jan. 8.
Shares of Ceylon Tobacco Company rose 0.9 percent, while
Nestle Lanka gained 1.2 percent.
Turnover was 1.26 billion rupees ($8.7 million), the highest
since April 29, and well above this year's daily average of
around 784 million rupees.
Foreign investors offloaded a net 452.8 million rupees worth
of shares, extending the net selling so far this year to 3.75
billion rupees worth of equities.
The stock index gained 1.2 percent last week, its fifth
straight weekly rise. The 14-day relative strength index stood
at 81.677 on Wednesday, compared with Tuesday's 80.541, Thomson
Reuters data showed. A level of 70 and above indicates the
market is overbought.
($1 = 145.2000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)