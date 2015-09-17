COLOMBO, Sept 17 Sri Lankan shares ended at
their lowest in more than two months on Thursday, slipping for a
third straight session, led by diversified shares as cautious
investors awaited direction amid a weakening rupee and an upward
trend in interest rates.
The main stock index ended down 0.33 percent at
7,113.51, its lowest close since July 15.
Turnover stood at 658 million rupees ($4.69 million), well
below this year's daily average of 1.12 billion rupees. The
turnover has been about half of this year's daily average since
Aug. 31, stock exchange data showed.
"Policy directive is not clear and the rupee depreciation is
also affecting the manufacturing sector," said Dimantha Mathew,
a research manager at First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.
Analysts said investors were waiting to see how the
government would bridge the budget deficit and where the revenue
would come from, in its November budget.
A weak rupee curbed investor risk appetite and rising market
interest rates also hit sentiment, with t-bill yields at their
highest level in more than five months at the last auction.
The rupee ended a tad firmer on Thursday, after
hitting a record low for a fourth session in a row on Wednesday.
Foreign investors were net buyers of 29.6 million rupees
worth of shares on Thursday, but they have been net sellers of
2.94 billion rupees worth of equities so far this year.
Shares in conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc
fell 0.97 percent, and brokers attributed the fall to new shares
coming in with the expiration of warrants.
Shares in Lanka ORIX Leasing Company Plc slipped
1.80 percent.
($1 = 140.3000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)