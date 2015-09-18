COLOMBO, Sept 18 Sri Lankan shares ended at
their lowest level in more than two months on Friday, slipping
for a fourth straight session, led by diversified stocks as
cautious investors awaited clues amid a weakening rupee and an
upward trend in interest rates.
The main stock index ended down 0.08 percent at
7,107.87, its lowest close since July 15.
"There are not many local investors. They are awaiting clear
policy direction," said Harsha Fernando CEO at the Sampath
securities in Colombo.
Turnover stood at 529.4 million rupees ($3.8 million), less
than half of this year's daily average of 1.12 billion rupees.
The turnover has been about half of this year's daily average
since Aug. 31, stock exchange data showed.
Analysts said investors were waiting to see how the
government would bridge the budget deficit and where the revenue
would come from, in its November budget.
A weak rupee curbed investor risk appetite and rising market
interest rates also hit sentiment, with t-bill yields at their
highest level in more than five months at the last auction.
The rupee ended slightly weaker on thin importer
dollar demand a day after recovering in the previous session
from a record low.
Foreign investors were net sellers of 46.5 million rupees
worth of shares on Friday extending the year to date net foreign
outflow to 2.99 billion rupees.
Shares in conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc
declined 0.58 percent, and brokers attributed the fall to new
shares coming in with the expiration of warrants.
Shares in Dialog Axiata Plc fell 0.89 percent
while C T Holdings Plc slipped 3.05 percent.
($1 = 140.4000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand
Basu)