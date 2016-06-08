COLOMBO, June 8 Sri Lankan shares closed steady
on Wednesday as positive sentiment after an IMF loan approval
was offset by concerns over rising interest rates and foreign
fund outflows.
Turnover was 390.8 million rupees ($2.68 million), the
lowest since March 19, and nearly half of this year's daily
average of around 782.5 million rupees.
The benchmark Colombo stock index ended 0.03 percent
higher at 6,526.12.
"We don't expect a lot until the interest rates are down,"
said Dimantha Mathew, head of research at First Capital Equities
(Pvt) Ltd.
Treasury bill yields have risen between 16 and 36 basis
points to near three-year highs in the last three weekly
auctions through Wednesday despite the central bank leaving key
policy rates steady for a third straight month on May 20.
The International Monetary Fund's (IMF) executive board
approved a three-year $1.5 billion loan to support Sri Lanka's
economic reform agenda, the global lender said on Saturday.
Investors are concerned about foreign outflows, with
overseas investors offloading a net 38.2 million rupees worth of
shares on Wednesday, extending the year-to-date net foreign
outflow to 5.7 billion rupees.
Stockbrokers said a rise in interest rates could be
detrimental to risky assets if they jumped beyond 12 percent.
The average prime lending rate (AWPR) edged up 8 basis points to
10.23 percent in the week ended June 3.
Ceylon Cold Stores Plc rose 1.90 percent, Ceylon
Tobacco Company Plc gained 0.91 percent, Sri Lanka
Telecom Plc added 0.76 percent, while conglomerate
John Keells Holdings Plc increased 0.32 percent.
($1 = 145.7000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)