COLOMBO, June 9 Sri Lankan shares closed steady
on Thursday as positive sentiment after an IMF loan approval
offset concerns over rising interest rates and foreign fund
outflows.
Turnover was 326.9 million rupees ($2.25 million), the
lowest since March 19, and less than half of this year's daily
average of around 778 million rupees.
The benchmark Colombo stock index ended 0.03 percent
higher at 6,528.03.
"There were some concerns over the prime minister's comment
on the capital gain tax," a stockbroker said asking not to be
named.
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe told the parliament that
the government would take measures to abolish the Exchange
Control Act and introduce the capital gain tax soon, without
giving any time frame.
Treasury bill yields have risen between 16 and 36 basis
points to near three-year highs in the last three weekly
auctions through Wednesday despite the central bank leaving key
policy rates steady for a third straight month on May 20.
The International Monetary Fund's (IMF) executive board
approved a three-year $1.5 billion loan to support Sri Lanka's
economic reform agenda, the global lender said on Saturday.
Investors are, however, concerned about foreign outflows,
with overseas investors offloading a net 37.9 million rupees
worth of shares on Thursday, extending the year-to-date net
foreign outflow to 5.7 billion rupees.
Stockbrokers said a rise in interest rates could be
detrimental to risky assets if they jumped beyond 12 percent.
The average prime lending rate (AWPR) edged up 8 basis points to
10.23 percent in the week ended June 3.
Lion Brewery (Ceylon) Plc rose 3.87 percent, while
conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc gained 0.96
percent.
($1 = 145.5000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)