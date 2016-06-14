COLOMBO, June 14 Sri Lankan shares closed lower
on Tuesday, slipping from a more than one-week high hit in the
previous session, on concerns over rising interest rates and
foreign fund outflows.
Treasury bill yields have risen between 16 and 36 basis
points to near three-year highs in the last three weekly
auctions through Wednesday despite the central bank leaving key
policy rates steady for a third straight month on May 20.
Stockbrokers said a rise in interest rates could be
detrimental to risky assets if they jumped beyond 12 percent.
The average prime lending rate edged up 8 basis points to 10.23
percent in the week ended June 3.
Overseas funds have offloaded a net 5.76 billion rupees
worth of equities so far this year, but they net bought 73.8
million rupees worth of shares on Tuesday.
The benchmark Colombo stock index ended 0.31 percent
lower at 6,518.08, its lowest close since April 29 and slipping
from its highest close since June 1 hit on Monday.
The index gained 0.17 percent last week, snapping a
three-week losing streak.
Turnover stood at 825.4 million rupees ($5.70 million), the
highest since May 27, and more than this year's daily average of
around 772.1 million rupees.
Shares in Nestle Lanka Plc fell 1.40 percent,
while Dialog Axiata Plc fell 1.82 percent.
($1 = 144.8000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)