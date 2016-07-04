COLOMBO, July 4 Sri Lankan shares fell for a 10th session in 11 and posted their lowest close in nearly three months on Monday, due to worries about the imposition of a capital gains tax on equities and rising interest rates, brokers said.

The benchmark Colombo stock index ended 0.51 percent weaker at 6,254.77, its lowest close since April 7. It lost 1.3 percent last week, posting its third straight weekly loss.

"There is a very little confidence in the economy. People are still waiting for positive news and not willing to buy, expecting the market to come down further amid uncertainty over tax structures and other policy uncertainties," said a stockbroker asking not to be named.

"High interest rates also weighed on sentiment."

Shares have been on a falling trend with comments from a minister last week about the imposition of a capital gains tax on equities dampening sentiment which was already hit by high interest rates and policy uncertainty.

Turnover was 227.3 million rupees ($1.55 million) on Monday, the lowest since Feb. 11 and well below this year's daily average of 735.9 million rupees.

Overseas funds offloaded shares worth a net 58.7 million rupees, extending the year-to-date net foreign outflow to 6.3 billion rupees worth of equities.

Shares of Ceylon Tobacco Co Plc fell 0.66 percent, while ACL Cables Plc fell 50 percent and Carson Cumberbatch Plc fell 3.96 percent. ($1 = 146.3000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)