COLOMBO, July 11 Sri Lankan shares rose for a
fourth straight session on Monday and posted their highest close
in more than two weeks, as foreign investors continued to buy
into battered banking and diversified stocks after recent
losses.
Overseas investors, who have offloaded shares worth a net
5.29 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($36.48 million) so far this
year, bought equities worth a net 344.5 million rupees on
Monday.
Foreign investors have bought a net 1 billion rupees worth
shares in the four straight sessions through Monday.
Turnover was at 878.8 million rupees, more than this year's
daily average of 737.3 million rupees.
The benchmark Colombo stock index ended 0.09 percent
higher at 6,372.24, its highest close since June 23. It gained
1.26 percent last week, the first weekly gain in four.
"Some positive sentiment is building up with the sovereign
bond yield is coming down compared to the initial price
guidance," said Dimantha Mathew, head of research, First Capital
Equities (Pvt) Ltd.
Sri Lanka has received orders exceeding $4.5 billion for a
two-tranche bond it launched on Monday forcing the yields lower
whit the final guidance for the 5.5-year tranche around 5.8
percent (+/-5BPS) lower than initial guidance which was in the
area of 6.125 percent.
For the 10-year bond final guidance was around 6.875 percent
(+/-5BPS) lower than the initial guidance of around 7.125
percent.
Shares have been on a downward trend recently, hitting their
lowest close since April 7 on July 4 after falling 10 out of 11
sessions, on worries over a capital gains tax on stocks, high
interest rates and policy uncertainty.
Shares of biggest listed lender Commercial Bank of Ceylon
Plc rose 1.85 percent, while those conglomerate John
Keells Holdings Plc rose 0.28 percent.
($1 = 145.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez Editing by Jeremy
Gaunt)