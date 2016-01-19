COLOMBO Jan 19 Sri Lanka's telecommunications regulator will introduce common floor rates for call charges effective Feb. 1 to ensure small operators remain competitive, an official said on Tuesday.

Charges on the same network will be raised by a maximum 50 percent, and charges between networks will be reduced by as much as 28 percent, the official said.

"Operators requested to review the floor rate, especially the small operators having a lower market share. When this type of tariff is there, they can compete with big operators," Indrajith Handapangoda, acting director, competition, at the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission told Reuters.

Sri Lanka has five mobile telephone network operators and three fixed-line operators. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)