By Ranga Sirilal
| COLOMBO
COLOMBO Aug 11 Sri Lanka is likely to regain a
lucrative European Union trade concession for garments exports,
the government said on Tuesday, five years after the South Asian
island nation lost the discount over its failure to address
human rights concerns.
The Generalised Scheme of Preferences (GSP) Plus had helped
the garment industry, Sri Lanka's second biggest foreign
exchange earner after remittances, to benefit substantially with
a 6-7 percent concession.
Industry players have estimated the benefit to be in the
range of above $500 million annually. It comes days before a
parliamentary election in which pro-Western Prime Minister Ranil
Wikremesinghe is seeking a stronger mandate from voters.
"We are very, very hopeful that, within a matter of months,
Sri Lanka will be able to get GSP Plus back," Harsha De Silva,
deputy economic development minister, told reporters.
"No fresh conditions have been made. We have been working
very closely with the EU."
Sri Lanka lost the EU concession in 2010 after
then-president Mahinda Rajapaksa rejected demands from the
international community to address human rights abuses allegedly
committed during a 2009 offensive to crush a Tamil insurgency.
Rajapaksa is contesting the Aug. 17 election for the
opposition.
Since ousting Rajapaksa in January, President Maithripala
Sirisena's administration has agreed to address the alleged
rights violations through an impartial local mechanism that
meets international standards.
Sirisena has renewed Sri Lanka's relations with the West and
India, in a departure from Rajapaksa's China-first policy. The
United Nations in March postponed an international war crimes
report for six months at the request of the new government.
(Writing by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Gareth
Jones)