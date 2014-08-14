Iceland's Kaupthing to sell part of Arion stake for more than $450 mln
March 19 Iceland's Arion Bank said Kaupskil ehf, a unit of Kaupthing, has agreed to sell 582.9 million shares of Arion Bank for more than 48.8 billion kronas ($450.7 million).
COLOMBO Aug 14 Sri Lanka's Union Bank of Colombo PLC on Thursday said it had agreed to sell a 70 percent stake for $113 million to a subsidiary of TPG Capital Management LP.
Culture Financial Holdings Ltd, an affiliate of TPG, will invest up to about $113 million in Union Bank of Colombo through a combination of primary and secondary shares, the bank said in a statement to the Colombo Stock Exchange.
The deal represents 70 percent of the issued share capital and warrants of the bank. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez amd Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Matt Driskill)
