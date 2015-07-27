UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
HONG KONG, July 27 (IFR) - Sri Rejeki Isman (Sritex) has mandated Barclays as bookrunner for a proposed dollar bond of up to $420 million.
The Indonesian textile company is waiting for the board to approve the plan in a September 2 meeting, finance manager Christanto Nughana told IFR.
He added that the offering is likely to be a five-year non-call three.
Sritex's 2019s were spotted at 99.25/100.25 this morning to yield around 11.8 percent, the yield having jumped 50bp since Friday.
Sritex last came to the international bond markets in April 2014 with a $200 million 9 percent 2019 issue last year, issued through Golden Legacy Pte. It tapped those notes in November, raising the total deal size to $270 million.
That deal, which was sole-run by Barclays, received a B1 from Moody's and BB- from S&P.
S&P said in a November 2014 note that after the tap, the company had "very limited" buffer in its financial ratios, and that additional debt or lower-than-expected cash flow could trigger a rating downgrade.
The credit agency said it expects the company's ratio of adjusted funds from operations to debt will be 15-20 percent over the next two years. A downgrade could occur if the company's FFO-to-debt ratio slips below 15 percent.
(Reporting By Frances Yoon; editing by Daniel Stanton)
