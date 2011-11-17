* Companies can negotiate to keep assets

* No other companies to be targeted -central bank

By C. Bryson Hull and Ranga Sirilal

COLOMBO, Nov 17 Sri Lanka's central bank on Thursday defended a new takeover law as narrowly limited in scope and enacted solely to maximise returns from state assets leased to private entities on a concessionary basis.

Last week's passage of the Revival of Underperforming Enterprises and Underutilized Assets Act hit the Colombo Stock Exchange this week, and both Fitch Ratings and Moody's Investors Service warned it could harm outside investment.

"The ... act does not, in any way, constitute the nationalization or the expropriation of private assets," the central bank said in a statement.

Criticism of the act from credit agencies, opposition parties and leading business chambers comes as Sri Lanka is in a third year of a campaign to boost its attractiveness for foreign investment since ending a 25-year civil war in 2009.

That has included fiscal reform under a $2.6 billion International Monetary Fund programme, lobbying of ratings agencies and a series of foreign investment roadshows led by Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal.

The only assets targeted are the 37 named in the act, the central bank said. All are either abandoned, underused or being operated outside of the scope of the original agreements under which they were given, it said.

A "competent authority" will be appointed to manage the assets, and companies can negotiate to keep them under the original terms.

"There may not even be a change in the operator, but only a change in the mode of operation, with the existing operator being provided with the opportunity to ensure that the original intention of the agreement is fulfilled," the central bank said.

Most were given on a concessionary basis as a way to turn around loss-making state operations, the bulk of them under governments led by the United National Party, now in opposition.

Hotel Developers Lanka Plc, which runs the five-star Hilton Colombo hotel, and Pelwatte Sugar Industries Plc, which has 6,300 hectares of state land, are named in the act.

A half-built high-rise hotel and apartment complex on the Colombo seafront is also on the list.

President Mahinda Rajapaksa's government, which has a two-thirds parliamentary majority, has bought back or gone to court to bring several former state assets back on its books.

However, it has denied speculation it would go after other enterprises including tea and rubber plantations, and private companies that bought or leased state assets. (Editing by Will Waterman)