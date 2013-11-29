COLOMBO Nov 29 Amana Bank, Sri Lanka's only specialised Islamic bank, said on Friday it would raise up to 2 billion rupees ($15.24 million) by listing 22 percent of its shares to meet capital requirement and expand the business.

The bank will issue up to 285.8 million shares at 7 rupees each via the initial public offering (IPO) in the listing after the government announced a three-year, 50 percent tax holiday in its 2014 budget for the listing of financial firms.

The proceeds from the IPO will be used to meet a 4 billion rupee regulatory minimum capital requirement as required by the country's central bank, Amana said in its official IPO document.

About 1.2 billion rupees from the proceeds will be used to add 20-25 new branches to the already existing 24 branches and enhance infrastructure of the branch network.

The company said it will offer 45 percent of the shares in the IPO to non-retail investors including foreigners, 40 percent to retail individuals, 10 percent to unit trusts and 5 percent to its own employees.

Amana, which started commercial operations in August 2011, suffered a net loss of 215.2 million rupees in the first nine months of this year, compared with a net profit of 297.4 million a year earlier.

The bank did not give reasons for its losses this year.

Analysts said the shares are overpriced because the bank's price-to-book value (PBV) is two times, compared to other commercial banks' 1.1-1.4 times and price/earning ratio (PER) based on 2012 full-year earnings is also very expensive.

Amana group has already listed its insurance arm Amana Takaful PLC.

Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad and Bangladesh-based AB Bank Limited hold 17.79 percent stakes each in Amana, while Saudi Arabia's Islamic Development Bank owns an 11.86 percent stake.

Diversified listed conglomerate Expolanka Holdings PLC also holds an 8.89 percent stake. ($1 = 131.2000 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)