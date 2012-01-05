BRIEF-Ama Group updates on acquisition of additional Accident Repair Centres
* Asx alert-acquisition of additional accident repair centres-ama.ax
COLOMBO Jan 5 Sri Lanka's state-owned Bank of Ceylon is considering a $500 million bond issue with a likely tenure of 10-years and expected to go the market in mid this year to meet the bank's increasing dollar lending demand, the head of the Bank said on Thursday.
"We are considering a $500 million bond issue, but there is a long way to go," the Bank's Chairman Gamini Wickramasinghe told Reuters.
"We are looking at more than five-years, may be ten-years and we may go towards the mid of the year. Tourism sector is improving and a lot of them need dollar borrowing. There are quite a few other projects have come to the bank and we are looking for dollars from foreign for local purposes." (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Toby Chopra)
* Fy total income 55.49 billion baht versus 55.40 billion baht
* Board appoints Emad Yousef al Monayea as chairman Source: (http://bit.ly/2mnKSMF) Further company coverage: )