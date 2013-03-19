COLOMBO, March 19 Sri Lanka accepted all bids
worth $129 million in dollar-denominated three-year development
bonds, the central bank said on Tuesday.
The government accepted $129 million of three-year bonds at
6-month LIBOR plus 400 basis points (bps), the central bank said
in a statement. It had offered $50 million for the issue.
Six-month LIBOR on Tuesday was at 0.44454 percent, the
central bank said.
The central bank on Feb. 15 raised $152.12 million in
three-year development bonds to finance infrastructure projects.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Ron
Popeski)