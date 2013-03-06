By Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal
COLOMBO, March 6 HSBC ,
Citibank and Barclays will be the lead managers
for an international bond sale of up to $1 billion for Sri
Lanka's state-owned National Savings Bank (NSB), sources said on
Wednesday.
One of four sources with knowledge of the deal said the NSB
may go to the international market either later this month or
next month.
"HSBC, Citibank, and Barclays have been selected as the
joint lead managers to borrow up to $1 billion from an
international bond sale," the source told Reuters.
Three other sources also confirmed the deal.
NSB's General Manager, Hennanayake Bandara, declined to
comment on the deal.
If it succeeds it will be the biggest ever Sri Lankan
corporate bond. State-owned Bank of Ceylon last year sold a $500
million five-year bond at a 6.875 percent yield.
NSB is the only bank whose deposits are fully guaranteed by
the government.
The bank's investments in government securities accounted
for 72 percent of its total deposits of 422.06 billion rupees
($3.31 billion) as of Sept. 30, 2012.
The bank's decision to tap international market comes as Sri
Lanka had decided not to go for an international sovereign bond
this year after the island nation sold three $1 billion, 10-year
eurobonds in the previous three consecutive years.
Finance Secretary P.B. Jayasundera, speaking at a forum last
week, said the government has permitted banks to raise funds
through international borrowing this year.
"Our banks must start marketing their balance sheet. Our
(government) balance sheet has been sufficiently marketed. I
don't think we should expose it further," he said.
Jayasundera also said the government had permitted listed
development lenders DFCC Bank and National Development
Bank to go for foreign commercial borrowing this year
with the government sharing some of their risks.