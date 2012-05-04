COLOMBO May 4 Sri Lanka's state-owned Port
Authority is likely to sell two $500 million 10-year bonds this
year to repay a series of yen-denominated loans and finance its
investment projects, a top government official said on Friday.
"Initial expectation is to get $500 million, but our target
is to get $1 billion to offset our yen loans and finance a few
investment projects," Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) Chairman
Priyath Wickrama told Reuters in an interview.
"We will go for the first $500 million most probably around
July and another $500 million within this year. We are trying
for 10-year tenure as all the projects are long-term investments
in nature. So going for a 5-year bond is not that practical."
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Writing by Shihar Aneez; Editing
by Paul Tait)