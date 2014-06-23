COLOMBO, June 23 Sri Lanka sold $239.5 million
in dollar-denominated, three-year development bonds on Monday,
the central bank said.
The government accepted $239.5 million in three-year bonds
at 6-month LIBOR plus 375 basis points (bps), the central bank
said in a statement. It had offered $50 million for the issue.
The offer was 4.8 times oversubscribed, with 239.5 million
total bids received.
The central bank said it decided to accept the entire sum
after considering the high demand at a highly competitive margin
for the development bonds and giving investors an opportunity to
commit funds for a longer period.
Six-month LIBOR on Monday was at 0.3234 percent, the central
bank said.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by
Clarence Fernandez)