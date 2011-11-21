COLOMBO Nov 21 Sri Lanka will devalue its
rupee currency by 3 percent with effect from Tuesday and
will not cut the exchange rate any further in the immediate
future, Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said on
Monday.
"We'll depreciate by 3 percent tomorrow and that will be
that. We will not do any more than 3 percent, because there is
too much speculation. If we had allowed it to move down on its
own, people would have been speculating. So now they know where
we will have stopped," Cabraal told Reuters.
Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa on Monday proposed
the devaluation to help exporters and cut import costs, while
giving his 2012 budget presentation to parliament in his
capacity as finance minister.
(Reporting by Bryson Hull; Editing by Shihar Aneez)