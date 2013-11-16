By Ranga Sirilal
| COLOMBO
COLOMBO Nov 16 Britain's Prime Minister David
Cameron on Saturday threatened to push for an independent
international inquiry into allegations of war crimes at the
climax of Sri Lanka's 26-year civil war if the island nation
does not conduct its own probe by March 2014.
Cameron has been the most vocal critic of Sri Lanka's record
on rights during a biennale summit of Commonwealth nations being
held in the capital Colombo. The normally sedate event has been
shaken by the intensifying row over atrocities during the final
months of the war and ongoing abuses ever since.
"Let me be very clear. If an investigation is not completed
by March, then I will use our position on the U.N. Human Rights
Council to work with the U.N. Human Rights Commission and call
for a full credible and independent international inquiry,"
Cameron told reporters.
March is when the U.N. Human Rights Commission next meets to
assess Sri Lanka's progress on addressing human rights abuses
including allegations of war crimes. It was not immediately
clear what form an international inquiry would take. Sri Lanka
has in the past refused to allow the United Nations unfettered
access to the former war zones.
The Sri Lankan army crushed Tamil Tiger separatists in the
final battle of a long civil war in 2009, in a strategy partly
drawn up by President Mahinda Rajapaksa's brother, defence
secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
Some 300,000 civilians were trapped on a narrow beach during
the onslaught and a U.N. panel estimates 40,000 non-combatants
died. Both sides committed atrocities but army shelling killed
most victims, it concluded.
Since the end of the war, harassment of government critics,
including attacks on journalists and human rights workers have
continued. A heavy army presence on the former Tamil Tiger
strongholds in the north of the country angers some local ethnic
Tamils who feel they are treated as enemies of the state.
"Ultimately all of this is about reconciliation. It is about
bringing justice and closure and healing to this country which
now has a chance of a much brighter future. That will only
happen by dealing with these issues and not ignoring them,"
Cameron said in a news conference.
The government, run by Rajapaksa and several of his family
members, disputes the number given for civilian deaths and says
civilian casualties were far lower. It says criticism of its
record on rights amounts to foreign interference in its affairs.
"We are not going to allow, definitely we will object it,"
another one of the president's brothers, Economic Development
Minister Basil Rajapaksa said in response to a question about
the possibility of an international inquiry.
At the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth meeting on
Friday, the president said he had saved lives by ending the war
and that the Commonwealth should not be a punitive organisation
dominated by "bilateral agendas."
The Commonwealth groups 53 nations, mostly former British
colonies, and is headed by Queen Elizabeth. It has little power
or economic clout but sometimes plays a role in resolving
disputes.
Sri Lanka had predicted 37 of the Commonwealth's member
nations would attend the summit. In the end, just 26 showed up.
The leaders of Canada and Mauritius publicly boycotted the event
because of concerns about human rights. India's prime minister
stayed away because of pressure from Indian ethnic Tamils.
There have been calls, including from Britain's Labour
party, to block Rajapaksa from assuming the chair of the
Commonwealth, a largely ceremonial position Sri Lanka is
entitled to as the host of the summit. Labour fears the role
will allow the president to be involved in the Commonwealth
Games to be hosted in Glasgow in 2014.
Government supporters protesting on Colombo's streets accuse
Britain of neo-colonialism for telling the Rajapaksa government
how to behave. The lead editorial in pro-government newspaper
The Island asked whether the hostile diplomacy was not "war by
other means".
Since the civil war ended, the government has made rapid
progress on rebuilding the war-torn north, especially road
projects. Elections in the northern province in September
resulted in a landslide victory for a Tamil opposition party
formerly linked to the Tigers.
In a meeting on Friday, Rajapaksa told Cameron that it was
only four years since the war had ended and the country needed
more time to overcome its problems.