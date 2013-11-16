By Ranga Sirilal
COLOMBO Nov 16 Britain's Prime Minister David
Cameron on Saturday said he would push for an independent
inquiry into allegations of war crimes at the end of Sri Lanka's
26-year civil war, drawing an angry response from the island
nation's president.
"People who are in glass houses must not throw stones,"
President Mahinda Rajapaksa said, after Cameron said Sri Lanka
should conduct its own investigation by March 2014 or face an
international inquiry.
Cameron has been the most vocal critic of Sri Lanka's rights
record during a summit of Commonwealth nations being held in the
capital Colombo. The normally sedate event has been shaken by
the row over atrocities during the final months of the civil war
and subsequent abuses.
The Sri Lankan army crushed Tamil Tiger separatists in the
final battle of the civil war in 2009, in a strategy partly
drawn up by Rajapaksa's brother, defence secretary Gotabaya
Rajapaksa.
Some 300,000 civilians were trapped on a narrow beach during
the onslaught and a U.N. panel estimates 40,000 non-combatants
died. Both sides committed atrocities but army shelling killed
most victims, it concluded.
"Let me be very clear. If an investigation is not completed
by March, then I will use our position on the U.N. Human Rights
Council to work with the U.N. Human Rights Commission and call
for a full, credible and independent international inquiry,"
Cameron told reporters.
Rajapaksa's reaction appeared to be a reference to Northern
Ireland, which suffered decades of sectarian violence between
Protestants wanting the province to remain British-ruled and
Catholics wanting unification with the Irish republic, until a
1998 peace deal.
The Sri Lankan president made a veiled reference to the
Bloody Sunday shootings, when British soldiers killed 14 unarmed
protesters in 1972. It is a topic he has spoken of before.
"We have done what we can but there are other countries
after 40 years they still couldn't publish a report," he said.
Britain published the results of an inquiry into the killings in
2010.
RECONCILIATION
Cameron visited the former war zone of Jaffna and urged
Rajapaksa to do more to seek reconciliation and devolve power to
the Tamils. In a meeting on Friday, Rajapaksa told Cameron it
was only four years since the war ended and the country needed
time to overcome its problems.
The U.N. Human Rights Commission next meets in March to
assess Sri Lanka's progress on addressing human rights abuses,
including the allegations of war crimes. It was not immediately
clear what form an international inquiry would take. Sri Lanka
has in the past refused to allow the United Nations unfettered
access to former war zones.
Since the end of the civil war, harassment of government
critics, including attacks on journalists and rights workers,
have continued. A heavy army presence on the former Tamil Tiger
strongholds in the north angers some local ethnic Tamils who
feel they are treated as enemies of the state.
The Sri Lankan government, which includes several of
Rajapaksa's family members, disputes the number of civilian
deaths. It says criticism of its rights record amounts to
foreign interference in its affairs.
"We are not going to allow it, definitely we will object,"
the president's brother, Economic Development Minister Basil
Rajapaksa, said in response to a question about the possibility
of an international inquiry.
Government supporters have protested in several towns in the
past days, accusing Britain of neo-colonialism. The president
said he had saved lives by ending the war and had appointed a
commission to investigate what happened to missing people.
Critics say Sri Lanka's investigations are not impartial.
The Commonwealth groups 53 nations, mostly former British
colonies, and is headed by Queen Elizabeth. It has little power
or economic clout but has played a role in resolving disputes.
Sri Lanka had predicted that 37 of the Commonwealth's member
states would send leaders to the summit, but 27 showed up. The
leaders of Canada and Mauritius boycotted the event because of
concerns about human rights. India's prime minister stayed away
because of pressure from India's ethnic Tamils.
Since the civil war ended, the government has made rapid
progress rebuilding the war-torn north, especially road
projects. Elections in the northern province in September
resulted in a landslide victory for a Tamil opposition party
formerly linked to the Tigers.