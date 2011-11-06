* Govt says Sheraton negotiation for hotel project over
* Sheraton to be given disputed land earlier offered for
CATIC
COLOMBO Nov 6 Sheraton Hotels and Resorts, the
largest Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide brand,
will build a hotel in the Sri Lankan capital on land originally
offered to a Chinese firm, a government official said on Sunday.
The island nation's junior economic minister said the
government has completed negotiations with Sheraton to allocate
the land, earlier offered to China National Aero Technology
Import and Export Corporation (CATIC).
"The negotiations with Sheraton are successfully over and we
have agreed to give (the) CATIC land," Lakshman Yapa Abeywardene
told Reuters.
However, he declined to comment on the amount of the
investment or extent of land the government had agreed to offer
Sheraton under a 99-year lease.
Last month, Sri Lanka annulled a $500 million investment
deal with CATIC after it refused to sell the beach front land
outright to the state-run Chinese conglomerate as agreed
earlier.
The CATIC deal was among the largest foreign investments
since Sri Lanka won a quarter-century civil war in 2009, and
analysts say its cancellation has created concerns among
potential investors.
The land deal was cancelled after the main opposition United
National Party (UNP) questioned it in a parliament dominated by
President Mahinda Rajapaksa's ruling party.
Officially, Rajapaksa questioned why the land for the hotel
on the colonial-era Galle Face seafront grounds was being sold
instead of given on a long-term lease. CATIC balked at the
change in terms, having already paid $54.5 million.
The government says it is negotiating to give CATIC another
property, and is in talks to lease the land in front of Galle
Face Green it offered earlier to another party, which it
declined to name, to build a hotel.
However, the government has not changed the terms of a
similar $500 million hotel, shopping and apartment project with
Shangri-La Asia Ltd , which paid $125 million to buy
10 acres next to the 6 acres CATIC wanted.
CATIC is primarily a weapons manufacturer, but has other
interests, including in hotels.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Writing by Shihar Aneez; Editing
by Ed Lane)