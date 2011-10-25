COLOMBO Oct 25 Sri Lanka has cancelled a $500
million hotel investment by China National Aero Technology
Import and Export Corporation (CATIC) over a land dispute, the
island nation's junior economic development minister said on
Tuesday.
"That is called off," Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena told
Reuters. "We are going to lease that land. They (CATIC) are not
willing to do that, but they've agreed to get it in a different
location. Now we are negotiating with them."
When first announced in January as one of Sri Lanka's
largest single post-war foreign direct investments, the land for
the project on the historic Galle Face Green in Colombo was
going to be sold to CATIC. President Mahinda Rajapaksa in July
ordered a review, saying it was too valuable to sell outright.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)