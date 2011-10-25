* Land will not be sold to CATIC as first agreed

* Govt negotiating on similar project-minister

* Shangri-La bought 10 nearby acres for $125 mln (Adds quotes, details)

By Shihar Aneez

COLOMBO, Oct 25 Sri Lanka has annulled a $500 million hotel deal, one of the country's largest post-war investments, with China National Aero Technology Import and Export Corp. (CATIC) over a land dispute, its junior economic development minister said on Tuesday.

The deal was one of Sri Lanka's largest single foreign direct investments since the end of a 25-year war in 2009 and has been held up by an internal government row over whether to sell or lease the prime land involved.

"That is called off," Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena told Reuters. "We are going to lease that land. They (CATIC) are not willing to do that, but they've agreed to get it in a different location. Now we are negotiating with them."

The Chinese firm has already paid $54.5 million for the purchase of 5 acres on the historic Galle Face Green in the commercial capital Colombo, but any new deal for land elsewhere will be on a 99-year lease basis, Abeywardena said.

"There is another party interested in the same hotel and shopping mall project, where CATIC was intended to build, on a land-lease basis and I think we can finish it within one month," he said, referring to the negotiations.

He declined to say who the party was, or if it was Hong Kong-based Shangri-La Asia Ltd , which has bought an adjacent 10 acres $125 million to build a luxury hotel with a shopping mall and luxury apartments, due to open in 2015.

The land involved presently houses the army headquarters and defence ministry.

On Friday, Economic Development Minister Basil Rajapaksa, who is also President Mahinda Rajapaksa's younger brother, warned the deal to build a hotel, shopping and entertainment complex would be abolished if CATIC did not agree to a lease.

When the cabinet first announced the deal in January, the land was going to be sold to CATIC. President Rajapaksa in July ordered a review, saying it was too valuable to sell outright.

"I don't think there will be a significant implication due to the cancellation of the deal, as it was a government-to-government deal and not a free-market transaction," TKS Securities research head Danushka Samarasinghe told Reuters.

"But it strengthens Shangri-La's position as both hotels were expected to come side-by-side," he said.

It may influence Shangri-La to start work on the project faster, he said. (Editing by Bryson Hull)