UK's John Wood Group posts 62 pct fall in FY profit, shares fall
Feb 21 Oilfield services company John Wood Group Plc reported a 62 percent fall in its 2016 profit as weak oil prices continued to force oil producers to slash spending.
COLOMBO Aug 6 Sri Lanka's navy said on Monday it was still holding 37 Chinese fisherman in custody, contradicting a report by China's Xinhua state news agency that they had been released.
"They are in our custody and they have not been released yet," navy spokesman Kosala Warnakulasuriya told Reuters.
"They are being held in Trincomalee," he said, referring to the island nation's eastern port city. "They will appear in court tomorrow and they are still on the boat."
Sri Lanka's navy arrested the fishermen on Sunday night for fishing in Sri Lankan waters. They were aboard two trawlers off the country's east coast town of Batticaloa, Xinhua said. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sophie Hares)
LONDON, Feb 21 Outsourcing group Capita, under pressure from a slowdown in demand from customers, said it had written off the value of a number of historic contracts, sending its shares down over 4 percent.
* Toshiba urged by banks to sell majority of chip unit -sources