COLOMBO Aug 23 A Chinese firm which designed
Sri Lanka's only coal power plant said recent repeated failures
were due to over-utilisation of the plant without annual
maintenance, after an extended drought reduced 85 percent of the
country's hydro power generation.
Sri Lanka's state-run Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) on Aug.
13 extended nation-wide daily power cuts by two weeks, due to
repeated problems at the plant in Norochcholai which knocked out
almost a fifth of the island's generating capacity.
"The Norochcholai coal power plant was forced to work beyond
its required limits and keep supplying electricity to the whole
country," Zhao Wenxue, deputy chief engineer of Northwest
Electric Power Design Institute, designer of the plant, said in
a statement.
Sri Lanka imposed power cuts in July for the first time
since 2001 after the plant failed for a fifth time since it was
commissioned in March last year.
The 300 megawatt (MW) plant was repaired but another
technical failure forced the utility to again turn off
electricity for two hours and 15 minutes daily. The CEB has
criticised the plant's record and said it had not been
performing up to the expected level.
China loaned $450 million for the first phase of the plant
and another $891 million for the second phase, which is due to
be completed by July 2014 when the plant is expected to generate
900 MW.
Sri Lanka has long maintained uninterrupted power supplies,
one of its main pledges to voters and investors, except in 1996
and 2001/2 when it endured power cuts due to severe droughts.
The country has total electricity generating capacity of 3.1
GW, but hydro power's normal output of 1.2 GW has been cut by
more than 1 GW due to drought.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by David Holmes)