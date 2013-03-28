Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
COLOMBO, March 28 Sri Lanka's top mobile phone operator Dialog Axiata will roll out the country's first mobile 4G LTE network, sealing the deal with a 3.2 billion Sri Lanka rupees ($25.22 million) bid at auction, authorities said on Thursday.
The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC), which auctioned its mobile 4G LTE spectrum at a base price of 800 million rupees, said the subsidiary of Malaysia's Axiata had beaten two local rivals.
"We have auctioned 10Mh band in the 1,800 spectrum and the highest bidder was Dialog," said TRC Director General Anusha Palpita.
Dialog dominates the local telecoms market, accounting for 55 percent of revenue market share. ($1 = 126.8750 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Shihar Aneez)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)