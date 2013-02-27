UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
COLOMBO Feb 27 Sri Lanka's economy will expand between 7-7.5 percent during 2013, the treasury secretary said, shrugging off a lower forecast by the International Monetary Fund which has warned of risks to the island's economy.
"With the supply side acting very favorably, the monetary expansion of 15 percent should generate a decent economic growth rate in the range of 7-7.5 percent," P.B. Jayasundera, told a Foreign Correspondent Association (FCA) Forum late on Tuesday.
The IMF projected growth at 6 percent, saying earlier this month that the economy is slowing more than the government expects, and facing risks from high inflation, lower tax revenue and slow structural reforms in state enterprises.
Jayasundera said inflation will stabilise around 8 percent thanks to improving food supply. He said the government hopes to stick to the budget deficit target of 5.8 percent.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources