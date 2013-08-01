COLOMBO Aug 1 Sri Lanka increased some import taxes and excise duties on Thursday, a move analysts said is an attempt by the government to shore up its revenue base as a slowing economy and falling imports hamper its efforts to cut its budget deficit.

The government said the increases in duties on liquor, beer and cigarettes would raise 2.5 billion rupees ($19 million), and said the higher import taxes for dairy products and vehicle spare parts were designed to protect local industries.

The hikes follow provisional data showing the budget deficit reached 4 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) for the first half of 2013. The government has said it can still meet target of cutting the deficit to 5.8 percent this year from 6.4 percent.

"I think the move is probably more towards fiscal side than protecting local industries," said Amal Sandaratne, CEO at Colombo-based Frontier Research.

The government has a revenue target of 1.26 trillion rupees for 2013. Provisional data showed only 25 percent of that had been collected in the first four months of the year.

The mid-year fiscal report showed a 14.1 percent decline in import taxes compared to the same period in 2012.

The Finance Ministry said dairy imports would be taxed at the higher of 30 percent or 200 rupees ($1.52) per kg, and it doubled the import tax on vehicle spare parts to 30 percent.

Excise duty for liquor was raised by 75 rupees per litre, by 10 rupees per litre of beer, and by 2 to 3 rupees per cigarette.

"Raising import tax has been mainly used as a tool to increase the government revenue when the government revenue targets are falling short," said Danushka Samarasinghe, head of research at TKS Securities.

"But it is a move which is not in line with free trade. There would definitely a cost-side impact, specially on the dairy products." ($1 = 131.5500 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Writing by Shihar Aneez; Editing by John Mair)