By Shihar Aneez

COLOMBO, Jan 6 Sri Lanka's tourist arrivals hit a record high in December and for 2011 as the island-nation attracted more visitors from across the world, largely high-spending Europe tourists, the government data showed on Friday.

Arrivals have climbed every month on a year-on-year basis since a 25-year civil war ended in May 2009.

Tourist arrivals in December hit a monthly record of 97,517, up 15.2 percent from a year earlier, surpassing the island nation's previous monthly peak of 90,889 in November.

Arrivals in 2011 jumped 30.8 percent to 855,975 from a year earlier, higher than Sri Lanka's previous record of 654,476 in 2010.

The government is targeting annual revenue of $2.75 billion by 2016 from 2.5 million expected visitors attracted by Sri Lanka's beaches, hills and religious and historic sites, while aiming for $3 billion in foreign direct investment.

Tourists from Western Europe jumped 22.7 percent to 315,210, accounting for 37 percent of the total tourists, while visitors from South Asia jumped 35.3 percent to 237,647, accounting for 28 percent of the total.

The total arrivals are well beyond the 2011 estimate of more than 780,000.

The tourism board expects 950,000 tourists in 2012 with a revenue of more than $1 billion, more than 20 percent from last year's estimated $800 million.

Last year, arrivals grew by 46 percent. The island's tourism industry drew $1.2 billion for investment in the first half of 2011.

Tourism revenue, which jumped 64.8 percent in 2010 to a record $575.9 million, has risen 46.7 percent in the first 11 months of 2011 from a year earlier to $735.7 million, central bank data shows.

The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka:

2011 2010 Change

(in %)

December 97,517 84,627 15.2

Jan-Dec 855,975 654,476 30.8

* The hotel and travel index on the Colombo Stock Exchange has risen nearly fourfold since the end of the war.

* Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for Sri Lanka's $59 billion economy along with remittances from expatriate workers, garments and tea. ($1=113.90 Sri Lankan rupee) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez)