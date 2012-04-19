(Corrects headline, lead to say Sri Lanka will exceed its tourism target for 2012, not that it has set a new target.)

COLOMBO, April 19 Sri Lanka on Thursday said it will exceed its targets for tourist arrivals and leisure industry revenue after the sector outperformed in the first quarter with a more than 20 percent rise in arrivals.

The Indian Ocean island nation attracted 260,525 foreign visitors in the first quarter, 21.1 percent higher than the same period last year, while the revenue jumped 28.5 percent to $174.5 million in the first two months of this year.

"According the data up to March, we can reach more than 1 million tourist arrivals this year," higher than the earlier target of 950,000, Deputy Economic Development Minister Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena told reporters in Colombo.

"The revenue will be well over $1 billion this year," he later told Reuters.

The island nation has originally targeted the revenue to just hit around $1 billion in 2012.

State-run Tourism Board Chairman Nalaka Godahewa said there has been no revisions to the targets, which are set according to a tourism strategic plan through 2016, but the country would see arrivals and revenue well above the numbers targeted this year.

Annual visitor numbers have been rising every month since a 25-year civil war ended in May 2009.

In 2011, arrivals jumped 30.8 percent to a record 855,975 from a year earlier, beating Sri Lanka's previous record of 654,476 in 2010, while the revenue leapt 44.2 percent to a record $830.3 million in 2012 after gaining 64.8 percent in 2010 to $575.9 million, government data showed.

Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for Sri Lanka's $59 billion economy along with remittances from expatriate workers, garments and tea. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; editing by Patrick Graham)