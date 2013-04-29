COLOMBO, April 29 Tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka rose 11.6 percent year-on-year in February, government data showed on Monday, with the number of foreign visitors rising for the 46th straight month since a 25-year civil war ended in May 2009. The number of foreign visitors jumped to 93,232 in February from 83,549 recorded in the same month of 2012. Arrivals rose 12.5 percent to 190,643 in the first two months of this year. Arrivals hit a record high of more than 1 million last year, with annual revenue from tourism also touching an all-time peak of $1.04 billion, exceeding government estimates. The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka: 2013 2012 Change (in %) February 93,232 83,549 11.6 Jan-Feb 190,643 169,423 12.5 Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for Sri Lanka's $59 billion economy, along with remittances from expatriate workers, garment manufacturing and tea growing. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)