UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 16 Tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka jumped 26.1 percent year-on-year in August, government data showed on Monday, with the number of foreign visitors rising for the 52nd straight month since the near-three-decade civil war ended in May 2009. The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka: 2013 2012 Change (in %) August 100,224 79,456 26.1 Jan-Aug 711,446 622,661 14.3 Latest data on tourism earnings (in U.S. dollar mln) 2013 2012 Change (in %) Jan-June* 565.3 459.9 22.9 * Latest provisional central bank data 2012 2011 Change (in %) Jan-December 1,038.7 830.3 25.1 Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for Sri Lanka's $59 billion economy with the garment and tea industries, and remittances from expatriate workers accounting for the rest. ($1 = 132.325 rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources