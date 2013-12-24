Dec 24 Tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka edged up 2.8 percent year-on-year in November, government data showed on Tuesday, with the number of foreign visitors rising for the 55th straight month since the near-three-decade civil war ended in May 2009. Total arrivals in the first 11 months of this year has already surpassed the annual record high of 1,005,605 hit last year. The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka: 2013 2012 Change (in %) November 112,213 109,202 2.8 Jan-Nov 1,016,228 883,353 15.0 Latest data on tourism earnings (in U.S. dollar mln) 2013 2012 Change (in %) Jan-Oct* 996.2 790.5 26.0 * Latest provisional central bank data Tourism earnings in the last two years: (in U.S. dollar mln) 2012 2011 Change (in %) Jan-December 1,038.7* 830.3 25.1 * Tourism earnings hit a record high of $1.04 billion last year. Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for Sri Lanka's $59 billion economy, with the garment and tea industries, and remittances from expatriate workers accounting for the rest. ($1 = 130.70 rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in Colombo; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)