Jan 9 Sri Lanka's tourist arrivals hit record highs in December and for 2013, while revenue from the island nation's leisure sector also peaked, government data showed on Thursday. The number of foreign visitors has risen for the 56th straight month since the near three-decade civil war ended in May 2009. Tourist arrivals jumped 25.9 percent year-on-year in December to a monthly record of 153,918 and 26.7 percent to an annual record of 1.27 million in 2013, surpassing the previous high of 1 million in 2012, the data showed. The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka: 2013 2012 Change (in %) December 153,918 122,252 25.9 Jan-Dec 1,274,593 1,005,605 26.7 Latest data on tourism earnings (in U.S. dollar mln) 2013 2012 Change (in %) Jan-Nov* 1,232.7 905.3 26.0 * Latest provisional central bank data. The earnings in the first 11 months of 2013 have already surpassed the previous record of $1.04 billion revenue in 2012. Tourism earnings in the last two years: (in U.S. dollar mln) 2012 2011 Change (in %) Jan-December 1,038.7* 830.3 25.1 Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for Sri Lanka's $59 billion economy, with the garment and tea industries, and remittances from expatriate workers accounting for the rest. ($1 = 130.70 rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)