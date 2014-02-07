Feb 7 Tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka jumped 32.6 percent year-on-year in January, government data showed on Friday, with the number of foreign visitors rising for the 57th straight month since the near-three-decade civil war ended in May 2009. Total arrivals hit record highs in 2013, while revenue from the island nation's leisure sector also peaked last year. [ID: nL3N0KJ193] The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka: 2014 2013 Change (in %) January 146,575* 110,543 32.6 * Provisional Arrivals in the last two years: 2013 2012 Change (in %) Jan-Dec 1,274,593 1,005,605 26.7 Latest data on tourism earnings (in U.S. dollar mln) 2013 2012 Change (in %) Jan-Nov* 1,119.6 905.3 23.7 * Latest provisional central bank data Tourism earnings in the last two years: (in U.S. dollar mln) 2012 2011 Change (in %) Jan-December 1,038.7* 830.3 25.1 Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for Sri Lanka's $59 billion economy, with the garment and tea industries, and remittances from expatriate workers accounting for the rest. ($1 = 130.635 rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)