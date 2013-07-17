July 17 Tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka jumped 12.8 percent year-on-year in June, government data showed on Wednesday, with the number of foreign visitors rising for the 50th straight month since a 25-year civil war ended in May 2009. The island nation expects around 1.25 million foreign visitors generating revenue of $1.5 billion this year, both at record high levels. The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka: 2013 2012 Change (in %) June 73,628 65,245 12.8 Jan-June 512,281 452,867 13.1 Latest data on tourism earnings (in U.S. dollar mln) 2013 2012 Change (in %) Jan-April* 407.2 339.8 19.8 Jan-December 830.3 1,038.7 25.1 * Latest provisional central bank data Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for Sri Lanka's $59 billion economy with the garment and tea industries, and remittances from expatriate workers accounting for the rest. ($1 = 131.20 rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal in COLOMBO; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)