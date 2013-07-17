UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 17 Tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka jumped 12.8 percent year-on-year in June, government data showed on Wednesday, with the number of foreign visitors rising for the 50th straight month since a 25-year civil war ended in May 2009. The island nation expects around 1.25 million foreign visitors generating revenue of $1.5 billion this year, both at record high levels. The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka: 2013 2012 Change (in %) June 73,628 65,245 12.8 Jan-June 512,281 452,867 13.1 Latest data on tourism earnings (in U.S. dollar mln) 2013 2012 Change (in %) Jan-April* 407.2 339.8 19.8 Jan-December 830.3 1,038.7 25.1 * Latest provisional central bank data Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for Sri Lanka's $59 billion economy with the garment and tea industries, and remittances from expatriate workers accounting for the rest. ($1 = 131.20 rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal in COLOMBO; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources