Aug 27 Tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka jumped 9.5 percent year-on-year in July, government data showed on Tuesday, with the number of foreign visitors rising for the 51st straight month since the near-three-decade civil war ended in May 2009. The island nation expects around 1.25 million foreign visitors generating revenue of $1.5 billion this year, both at record high levels. The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka: 2013 2012 Change (in %) July 98,944 90,338 12.8 Jan-July 611,222 543,205 12.5 Latest data on tourism earnings (in U.S. dollar mln) 2013 2012 Change (in %) Jan-June* 565.3 459.9 22.9 Jan-December 830.3 1,038.7 25.1 * Latest provisional central bank data Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for Sri Lanka's $59 billion economy with the garment and tea industries, and remittances from expatriate workers accounting for the rest. ($1 = 133 rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal in COLOMBO)